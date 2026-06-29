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29.06.2026 20:29:50
SpaceX Just Lost $600 Billion in Value in Less Than Two Weeks. That's Why I'm Buying Bitcoin.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) was valued at $1.77 trillion when it went public at $135 per share on June 12, making it the biggest IPO in history. By June 16, its stock had reached a record high of $225.64, briefly boosting its market cap to $2.66 trillion. As of this writing, SpaceX's stock trades at about $160 with a market cap of $2.02 trillion. Let's see why it lost over $600 billion in value in less than two weeks -- and why it might be smarter to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the top space stock fizzles out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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