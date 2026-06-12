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12.06.2026 21:21:53
SpaceX Just Made Elon Musk the First Trillionaire in History. Should You Buy the Stock?
Something happened today that's never happened before in history: A single person's net worth crossed $1 trillion. After shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, hit the market this morning, CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk's fortune jumped from roughly $813 billion to more than $1 trillion.The initial public offering (IPO) itself is record-shattering, too. SpaceX raised $75 billion -- more than twice the previous record -- and the company is now valued somewhere north of $2 trillion.First, with all these massive numbers, it's important to remember that this is paper wealth, not cash. Musk doesn't have $1.3 trillion stuffed under a rather large mattress.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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