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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 18:04:43
SpaceX Just Made Its Market Debut. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) raised $75 billion for the biggest initial public offering ever, and the stock surged more than 20% today in its first moments of trading on the Nasdaq. The Elon Musk-led company sold shares at $135 apiece, the stock opened at $150 and quickly jumped to $165, valuing the company at more than $2.1 trillion. SpaceX's IPO has drawn much attention and excitement in recent days due to its sheer size as well as the company's presence in three compelling growth markets: rocket launches, artificial intelligence (AI), and satellite-based internet services. The presence of Musk, known for his focus on innovation, has also made some investors sit up and take notice.Now, as SpaceX begins its story as a publicly traded company, here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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