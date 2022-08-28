SpaceX Just Promised a Starship Launch in 2024

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2021 was an exciting year for SpaceX and its revolutionary "Starship" megarocket. But 2022? Not so much.For months on end, space fans' eyes remained glued to online livestreams of the SpaceX Starbase in McGregor, Texas, knowing that at any moment a new rocket might appear on the landing pad -- or an engine test might erupt in fires of glory. From time to time, the incredible happened -- a Starship rocket would suddenly leap off the landing pad, sail miles into the air, and then fall back to Earth to attempt a landing.Granted, more often than not these landing attempts would end in gigantic fireballs of Rapid Unplanned Disassembly -- but even that was pretty exciting! And things got even more exciting when, on May 5, 2021, SpaceX finally proved its concept, launching Starship SN15 -- and landing it, too.Continue reading