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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.06.2026 18:47:00
SpaceX Just Raised $25 Billion in a Debt Sale. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Less than two weeks after its initial public offering (IPO), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, went back to the capital markets. This time through debt. On June 22, the company priced its inaugural bond offering of $25 billion -- the largest investment-grade bond sale of the year -- after reportedly receiving $90 billion in orders from institutional buyers. The demand was real. The implications are worth understanding.SpaceX raised $25 billion through five tranches of senior unsecured notes, with maturities ranging from 2031 to 2056 and interest rates spanning 5.35% to 6.65%, locking in decades of additional debt obligations.The notes are unsecured obligations that rank equally with all other existing and future unsubordinated debt. Unsecured means bondholders have no specific claim on any SpaceX asset -- no rockets, no satellites, no Starlink infrastructure -- if the company faces financial stress. They stand in line with every other creditor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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