Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.05.2026 22:16:00
SpaceX Just Revealed Its Finances. Is It a Warning Sign to Stay Away?
SpaceX plans to go public next month under the ticker SPCX, and the company just gave investors a first look at its financials. While the space company claims it has the "largest actionable total addressable market in human history" at $28.5 trillion, its actual numbers aren't exactly pretty. As such, investors will have to weigh current reality against future potential.SpaceX's largest business is Starlink, its satellite internet service, which grew revenue by 31% to $3.3 billion in the first quarter and generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025. It has also been its only profitable segment, generating $4.4 billion in operating income last year. This is a nice recurring-revenue business, with the company having consistently grown its subscriber base over the past several years. It's gone from 2.3 million users in 2023 to 8.9 million at the end of 2025, and that jumped to 10.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, showing its strong momentum. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|375,90
|-0,79%
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