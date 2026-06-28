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28.06.2026 18:47:00
SpaceX Just Spent $60 Billion on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Could Elon Musk Be Building the Next Amazon?
In the early days of online shopping, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was a simple website that sold books. In the years that followed, the company expanded its marketplace into a more comprehensive e-commerce platform. That eventually helped pave the way for the launch of its cloud infrastructure platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This chain of events quietly turned Amazon into an essential digital infrastructure provider -- driving trillions of dollars in market value.Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is following a similar path. While SpaceX began with rockets that made it cheaper to get payloads into orbit, the company now also offers global internet connectivity through its Starlink business and is building large artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.SpaceX's long-term goal is to create a comprehensive suite of tools that power the entire AI economy. Recent steps, including its merger with xAI and its acquisition of Cursor AI, are speeding this process up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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