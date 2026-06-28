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28.06.2026 15:55:00
SpaceX Just Tested a Secret Cargo Delivery Vehicle That Could Ship Goods Anywhere on Earth From Space. Here's What Investors Should Know.
On Tuesday, June 23, a SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral carrying a vehicle most people had never heard of. The payload was called Starfall -- a disc-shaped reentry pod, 10.2 feet wide and 2.5 feet tall, designed to carry up to 1 metric ton of cargo from low-Earth orbit back to Earth's surface.Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) described it publicly as a "microgravity lab" for scientific research and in-space manufacturing. What the Federal Aviation Administration's environmental assessment called it was more specific: a vehicle to "enable point-to-point delivery of critical cargo through space on rapid timelines." Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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