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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 22:49:00
SpaceX Just Went Public. Here's What Smart Investors Are Doing With SPCX Stock Right Now.
The public debut of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was a landmark event for both the space industry and the investment community at large. After operating as a private company for more than two decades, SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) brought new levels of visibility into its operations, as well as historic levels of liquidity from retail and institutional investors alike.So far, SpaceX's journey since listing on the Nasdaq has been characterized by notable price action. By analyzing some early trading patterns, it becomes clear that exercising patience might prove to be a more rewarding strategy for investors than chasing SpaceX's current momentum.This cautious stance stems from an understanding that, while the company's technological achievements are impressive, translating engineering prowess into consistent shareholder value in the public eye requires navigating the volatility of earnings reports, emerging competitive forces, and insider selling dynamics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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