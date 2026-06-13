Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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13.06.2026 14:08:00
SpaceX Just Went Public. These 5 Other Publicly Traded Companies Could Be the Biggest Winners.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) just went public in the largest IPO of all time, raising $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion. Many investors are excited to finally own a piece of the Starlink satellite internet business, SpaceX's dominant rocket launch business, and the high-potential xAI artificial intelligence business.However, the story here goes beyond how SpaceX stock will perform as a publicly traded company. It's important for investors to keep in mind that SpaceX just raised $75 billion in fresh capital, and with big growth ambitions, the company will deploy it into AI computing hardware, rocket and satellite parts, and more. And there are some publicly traded companies that could be big winners now that such a big customer has much deeper pockets.With that in mind, here are five companies in particular that could be big beneficiaries of SpaceX's IPO windfall for years to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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