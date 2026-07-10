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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.07.2026 11:29:00
SpaceX Lands on the Nasdaq-100: What Comes Next for Investors
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short, recently became the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. And at a market cap of about $2 trillion, it's already one of the world's most valuable companies. Its hefty valuation has led to the company's inclusion in several market indexes, including the popular growth and tech-focused Nasdaq-100.Although companies don't typically join major indexes so soon after their IPOs, SpaceX is a special case due to its size and high profile. It's one of only a few publicly traded space companies and has immense upside in artificial intelligence (AI) following its merger with xAI earlier this year.Here's what SpaceX's inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 actually means for investors right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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