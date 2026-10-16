SpaceX Launched 3 Rockets in 13 Hours and the Stock Jumped 7%. Here's the Number That Actually Matters.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has proven itself to be the most prolific launcher of rockets in the world. Recently, the company launched three rockets in under 13 hours. The excitement of the feat helped the stock pop about 7% immediately following. Price volatility like this is normal for Elon Musk's space stock, but the cadence of launches is not really what investors should be watching. Instead, the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow one day is what I'm looking for.

When SpaceX reported its second-quarter earnings, revenue jumped 92% to $7.8 billion, but the net loss of $541 million overshadowed it. That's an improvement over the $1 billion loss in the same quarter last year, but there's still a long way to go, and spending isn't slowing. Through the first half of 2026, SpaceX reported $4.6 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), but total capital expenditures exceeded $28 billion.

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