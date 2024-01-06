|
06.01.2024 12:06:00
SpaceX Launched 98 Times in 2023, Will Go for 144 in 2024
Oh! So close!SpaceX missed it by that much!Twelve months ago (if you recall), SpaceX entered 2023 with a list of ambitious goals, the most quotable of which was its promise to launch 100 rockets in a single year and beat its 2022 launch record by a whopping 60%. Now that 2023 is in the history books, we know SpaceX missed that target. But even so, the 98 launches SpaceX did accomplish in the year -- including 91 launches of Falcon 9 rockets, five Falcon Heavy launches, and two (explosive) test flights of its new Starship-Super Heavy combination rocket -- came really close to delivering on SpaceX's promise.
