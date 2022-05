SpaceX Launches 4X More Satellites Than the Rest of the World -- Combined

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first quarter of 2022 was a big one for China's Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the biggest defense contractor servicing China's national space program.In Q1, CASC put 38 satellites into Earth's orbit, according to data from BryceTech, a space-focused analytics and engineering firm based in Alexandria, Virginia.That was the same number Europe's Arianespace launched (38). More than Russia's Roscosmos (10). More than publicly traded space start-ups Astra (21), Virgin Orbit (7), or Rocket Lab (1) launched, either. Space giants Northrop Grumman (4) and the United Launch Alliance (3), the joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, likewise didn't come close to CASC's performance.Continue reading