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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 08:05:00
SpaceX Lost $4.28 Billion on $4.7 Billion in Revenue Last Quarter. Here's What's Going On.
After its blockbuster IPO, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is now one of the largest money-losing businesses the world has ever seen.According to SpaceX's IPO prospectus, the company lost $4.94 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue. Data for the first quarter of 2026 suggests that losses are accelerating. So far in 2026, the company has lost $4.28 billion on $4.7 billion in revenue. Scaled up to an entire year, the company is on track to lose around $17 billion on roughly $19 billion in sales. Net losses, it seems, are accelerating even faster than revenue growth. Keep in mind, however, that the company did eke out a $756 million profit in 2024 off $14 billion in sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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