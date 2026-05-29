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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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29.05.2026 04:31:48

SpaceX lowers IPO valuation target to at least US$1.8 trillion

The company expects to make its debut on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the symbol SPCXWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
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