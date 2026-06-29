The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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29.06.2026 02:45:00
SpaceX Made a Huge Pivot in Its Business, but the Market Hasn't Caught on Yet
There's no shortage of excitement about the revenue potential for Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. Some analysts see it reaching trillions of dollars in annual sales across its launch services, connectivity business, and artificial intelligence segment.That said, nobody expects it to be a straight line up and to the right. In fact, SpaceX could see a major revenue inflection this year thanks to a huge pivot in its AI segment.The shift speaks volumes about the current state of the business and its potential going forward. And while the market is cheering some of the headline numbers, it may be underappreciating the implications for the company's finances and the stock's performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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