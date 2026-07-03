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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.07.2026 05:13:00
SpaceX Might Be the Most Valuable Money-Losing Company in Market History. Should Investors Care?
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12 at $135 per share, raising $75 billion in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. Three weeks later, the rocket, satellite-internet, and artificial intelligence (AI) company commands a market capitalization of about $2.1 trillion. Only a handful of companies have ever been worth that much -- and every one of them earned billions in profits when it got there.SpaceX is different. Across 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, its reported losses add up to a trailing net loss of about $9.4 billion, set against roughly $19.3 billion in trailing revenue.That combination raises a question worth answering before the company joins the Nasdaq-100 on July 7 -- an event that will make index funds automatic buyers of the stock. Has a money-losing business ever been valued this highly? And if it hasn't, should investors care?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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