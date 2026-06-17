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17.06.2026 16:33:00
SpaceX Might Soon Be Joining This Ultra-Popular Vanguard ETF. Is It a Buy Right Now?
As of June 12, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- better known as SpaceX -- is officially a publicly traded company. Elon Musk has become a trillionaire, and retail investors are scrambling to add the stock to their portfolios. The stock closed the first trading day up roughly 20% from its initial public offering (IPO) price, and as of Tuesday afternoon, its market cap was around $2.5 trillion. That means it will be influential as it starts being added to ETFs.While the easiest way to get exposure to SpaceX is simply to buy the stock, some ETFs -- based on their index methodology -- can add it relatively quickly. Others will not.S&P Global, the overseer of the S&P 500 index, said that it won't make an exception to its 12-month waiting period rule before SpaceX can be considered for entry. That means SpaceX and presumably Anthropic and OpenAI won't be able to join the index for at least a year after they go public.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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