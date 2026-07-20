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20.07.2026 17:48:01
SpaceX Moves Starship Launch To This Thursday. Here's What Investors Need to Know
After having to abort its launch on July 16, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) has rescheduled its 13th test flight for Starship to Thursday, July 23.Starship is the company’s heavy-lift, fully reusable rocket that SpaceX has invested over $15 billion in so far.The rocket is key to the company’s thesis, which hinges on SpaceX being able to launch super-heavy payloads into orbit with quick turnaround times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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