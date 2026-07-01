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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 07:30:00
SpaceX Nears a Major Milestone Within 15 Days, and Investors Should Pay Attention
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) recent IPO was a massive success. However, serious questions remain about the company's outlook and its eventual ability to turn a profit. Much of that will depend on SpaceX's biggest growth driver, Starlink, which provides internet connectivity services through a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. But SpaceX could also make progress in its space segment, leading to much better margins and profits. And a potential milestone it could reach within 15 days will tell us more about whether SpaceX can meaningfully improve the economics of its space business. Image source: The Motley Fool.SpaceX has transformed the space travel industry thanks to its pioneering work with reusable rockets. But there remains plenty of work to be done. The company's next-gen rocket, Starship, is currently in the test flight phase. Starship is central to SpaceX's long-term ambitions. Unlike the company's already highly successful Falcon 9 rocket, Starship was developed to be fully reusable. It could help decrease launch costs by 95% compared to Falcon 9. Starship is also much taller and has a much larger payload capacity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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