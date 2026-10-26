Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.10.2026 02:15:00
SpaceX Needs Huge Amounts of Power. Here's the Energy Stock to Buy to Play It.
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), usually just called SpaceX, reported earnings, the big number was $16.4 billion. That's how much money the company spent on artificial intelligence (which it is now calling superintelligence, or SI). That's roughly 10x what the company spent on its space business. AI is just a fancy computer program, so it doesn't exist without electricity. And SpaceX is just one example of a technology company spending massive amounts of money to build AI infrastructure.
If you want to get in on the huge demand for electricity highlighted by SpaceX's AI capital spending spree, you should look at Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC). And the best part is the steadily growing distribution backing Brookfield Renewable's well-above-market 5.4% yield. Here's what you need to know.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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25.10.26
|Toyota takes on Tesla and China in humanoid robot race (Financial Times)
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23.10.26
|Spekulation um Musks Imperium: Was passiert mit den Aktien im Depot bei einer Fusion von Tesla mit SpaceX? (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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22.10.26
|Tesla überrascht positiv beim Cashflow - Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch tiefer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Fusion mit SpaceX? Warum JPMorgan bei der Tesla-Aktie nach China schaut (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Tesla auf 430 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Elektroauto-Boom in der EU: BYD und Tesla profitieren (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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