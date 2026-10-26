SpaceX Needs Huge Amounts of Power. Here's the Energy Stock to Buy to Play It.

When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), usually just called SpaceX, reported earnings, the big number was $16.4 billion. That's how much money the company spent on artificial intelligence (which it is now calling superintelligence, or SI). That's roughly 10x what the company spent on its space business. AI is just a fancy computer program, so it doesn't exist without electricity. And SpaceX is just one example of a technology company spending massive amounts of money to build AI infrastructure.

If you want to get in on the huge demand for electricity highlighted by SpaceX's AI capital spending spree, you should look at Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC). And the best part is the steadily growing distribution backing Brookfield Renewable's well-above-market 5.4% yield. Here's what you need to know.

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