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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 13:00:00
SpaceX Officially Joined the Nasdaq-100 and Received a $300 Price Target From Wall Street. Here's Why the Stock Is Falling Anyway.
On July 7, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) joined the Nasdaq-100 -- which is the 100 largest non-financial companies by market cap listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It also received a $300 price target from Morgan Stanley, one of the Wall Street banks that underwrote SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO).Being a part of a major index is more than just name recognition. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) benchmarked to the Nasdaq-100, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), will begin buying shares of SpaceX. The more indexes a company can be a part of, the more demand is unlocked from ETF inflows -- the crown jewel being the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), because the largest ETFs in the world are linked to it.Here's why SpaceX was added to the Nasdaq-100 so quickly, and why the growth stock is falling anyway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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