Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.06.2026 01:00:00
SpaceX or Tesla: What Will Be the Better Buy on June 12?
The SpaceX IPO is coming, and the new aerospace stock could begin trading as early as June 12. For many investors, it's a highly anticipated opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting companies in the world, led by Elon Musk. But it isn't going to come cheap, with its valuation likely going to be at least $1.5 trillion.That puts it in line with another one of Musk's companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has a comparable market cap. Both companies are chasing some lofty long-term goals, and both are fairly expensive. On June 12, which stock will be the better buy: SpaceX or Tesla?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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