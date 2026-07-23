Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.07.2026 10:15:00
SpaceX Outlook: Where the Stock Price for This $1.5 Trillion Giant Could Land in 2027
Space Exploration Technology (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock closed below $120 on July 20, representing a decline of 25.5% since its first day of trading to the public on June 12. No single issue sent the price lower; it's likely a mix of factors that contributed to the stock price drop.That said, the sell-off could create a favorable risk-to-reward setup, depending on where analysts see SpaceX stock trading over the next 12 months. But first, let's do a quick dive into that collection of potential reasons why the SpaceX stock price has fallen recently.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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