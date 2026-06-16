Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.06.2026 12:17:00
SpaceX overtakes Amazon to become the fifth-largest company in the world. Now it’s closing in on Microsoft.
A combination of a tiny free float, retail speculation, positive newsflow across globalmarkets and forced passive buying have seen the SpaceX share price jump 60% since listing.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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