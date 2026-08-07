SpaceX Aktie
WKN DE: SPACEX / ISIN: NETSPACEX001
|
08.08.2026 00:06:12
SpaceX Plans Natural Gas Power Plants For Texas Chip Factory
(RTTNews) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) plans to build natural gas power plants to supply electricity to its planned Terafab semiconductor factory in Texas, according to Bloomberg.
Riley Trettel, who leads energy and data centre development at SpaceX, said the company would be "bringing our own power" to the project, along with large battery arrays.
Terafab will be built in Grimes County, about 45 miles northwest of Houston, and is intended to produce chips for data centres operated by SpaceX and its xAI subsidiary.
The initial phase is expected to cost $16.8 billion. SpaceX has received a 100 percent tax abatement from the county in exchange for investing at least $5 billion by 2030 and creating 1,800 full-time jobs by 2035, while Texas is providing $30 million in incentives.
The plan comes as Elon Musk increasingly turns to natural gas to power AI infrastructure. xAI's Memphis data centres rely heavily on gas, while SpaceX has said it plans to purchase $2.8 billion worth of gas turbines over three years.
The move reflects a broader trend among AI companies using dedicated power plants to meet rapidly growing electricity demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SpaceX
|
08.06.26
|Alphabet-Aktie im Minus: Google kauft monatlich Rechenleistung bei Musks SpaceX (dpa-AFX)
|
06.06.26
|Anlagechancen rund um SpaceX: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger jetzt kennen (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Rückschlag für SpaceX-Aktie: Schnelle S&P-500-Aufnahme vorerst vom Tisch (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|Rückenwind für SpaceX: Bekannter NVIDIA-Unterstützer sieht großes Potenzial in der "Space Frontier" (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|SpaceX-Aktie in den Startlöchern: Ausgabepreis für Rekord-Börsengang steht (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX steigt nach Börsengang zum größten diversifizierten Bitcoin-Halter weltweit auf (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX vor Rekord-IPO: Ist der Ausgabepreis der Aktie bereits bekannt? (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.26
|SpaceX vor dem Börsengang: Diese Investoren könnten Milliarden verdienen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SpaceX
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.