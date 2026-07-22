Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
22.07.2026 23:00:01
SpaceX Plans Starship Launch For Tomorrow. Here's What Investors Need To Know
SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) is once again looking to launch a test flight of its Starship megarocket. Investors should be paying very close attention, as the impact on SpaceX’s stock price should be meaningful.After several aborted attempts, the company is looking to complete the rocket’s thirteenth test flight on July 23. As with most SpaceX launches, the attempt will be livestreamed via the company’s website. “The booster’s primary test objective will be executing a successful launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn, and landing burn at an offshore landing point in the Gulf of America,” SpaceX explains. “There have been several modifications to hardware and software to address issues seen on the previous flight.”Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
20:04
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18:25
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tesla sacken ab - 'Investoren schauen unter die Motorhaube' (dpa-AFX)
|
18:00
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt Tesla auf 'Kaufen' - Fairer Wert 385 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
16:00
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12:49
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 445 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
11:49
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
11:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Dollar (dpa-AFX)