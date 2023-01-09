|
09.01.2023 01:00:13
SpaceX Plans to Increase Launches Even Further in 2023
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.SpaceX has a New Year's resolution to take not one small step but a giant leap in rocket launches.Last year wasn't all gloom and doom for SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the world's no-longer-richest-man. While his Twitter deal turned into a slow-moving disaster and Tesla stock nose-dived, Musk's rocket company quietly led both private and government enterprises in launches across the world, according to a recent report from astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!