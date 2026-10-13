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13.10.2026 13:30:02

SpaceX Plans to Take on $40 Billion in New Debt. Here's Why Investors Should Get Used to This

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) may be known to many investors as a rocket company, but its largest opportunities are related to artificial intelligence (AI). In its S-1 filing, which detailed its risks and opportunities, it was AI that made up the lion's share of its total addressable market -- $26.5 trillion, versus $370 billion for space.

As a result, the company, which more commonly goes by just SpaceX, needs to invest heavily not only in space but also in AI. The company is reportedly in talks to raise $40 billion in debt to buy GPUs from chipmaker Nvidia. It's a costly move, but one that's needed in order for the company to develop its AI capabilities. It's also something investors should get used to.

Image source: Getty Images.

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