Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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16.06.2026 01:10:00
SpaceX Post-IPO: Something Big May Happen in 15 Days. Here's What It Means for You.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) wowed the market when it raised $75 billion in a record initial public offering last week. The stock climbed 19% during its first trading session, bringing the company to a market value of more than $2.1 trillion. That offers it a spot among the world's biggest tech companies, from the $1.5-trillion Tesla -- which, like SpaceX, is also an Elon Musk-led company -- to the $4.9 trillion Nvidia. Investors rushed to get in on the company for exposure to its three growth businesses of artificial intelligence (AI), rocket launches, and satellite-based connectivity. The company has huge goals, from placing data centers in space to colonizing Mars. In a livestream on IPO day, Musk said the company was entering a major growth phase -- this suggests the coming years could be an important time for SpaceX and its shareholders. Some investors might also be eager to get involved in a company led by Musk, given his long track record of innovation and perseverance at the helm of Tesla.Of course, right now, investors are wondering what may happen next in the near term following SpaceX's exciting market debut. Well, exactly 15 days post IPO, something big may happen. Let's check out what it means for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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