SpaceX Pushes Spaceflight Inc. Out the Airlock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bowman: Open the pod bay doors, HAL.HAL 9000: I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that. -- 2001: A Space OdysseyLike astronaut Dave Bowman on Discovery One, space logistics company Spaceflight Inc. found itself on the wrong side of the airlock last month -- and without an option to get back in. Spaceflight's problem wasn't a homicidal computer, though. Instead, Spaceflight found itself pitted against space industry behemoth SpaceX, and its stranglehold on the market for small satellite launches.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading