|
09.04.2022 13:07:00
SpaceX Raises Prices, Blames Inflation
The bad news broke last month: U.S. consumer inflation hit 7.9% in March, the highest level of inflation seen in our country in the last 40 years. Gas prices passed $4 a gallon, reaching their highest levels in the U.S. But you know who's really getting hit hard in the wallet today? That's right: Space companies.For the longest time, start-up space stock SpaceX had the lowest prices in town, promising to put customer payloads in orbit for the low, low price of just $61.2 million per launch. Considering that companies like Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) were charging as much as $400 million per launch at the time, it was a real bargain.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!