SpaceX Raises Prices, Blames Inflation

The bad news broke last month: U.S. consumer inflation hit 7.9% in March, the highest level of inflation seen in our country in the last 40 years. Gas prices passed $4 a gallon, reaching their highest levels in the U.S. But you know who's really getting hit hard in the wallet today? That's right: Space companies.For the longest time, start-up space stock SpaceX had the lowest prices in town, promising to put customer payloads in orbit for the low, low price of just $61.2 million per launch. Considering that companies like Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) were charging as much as $400 million per launch at the time, it was a real bargain.