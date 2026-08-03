Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.08.2026 18:35:01

SpaceX Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What Wall Street Expects and What You Should Pay Attention To

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) reports quarterly results tomorrow, Aug. 4, after the market closes. It's the first time the company will do so after its high-profile June IPO. These may be the most closely watched earnings of the year so far.SpaceX went public on June 12 in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, raising, in total, a staggering $85.7 billion. Shares were priced at $135, closed the first day at $160.95, and ran as high as $225.64 just days later.That’s not been the story since. Shares have fallen more than 50% from their peak and are now trading around $111, headed into tomorrow’s earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten