Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.08.2026 18:35:01
SpaceX Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What Wall Street Expects and What You Should Pay Attention To
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) reports quarterly results tomorrow, Aug. 4, after the market closes. It's the first time the company will do so after its high-profile June IPO. These may be the most closely watched earnings of the year so far.SpaceX went public on June 12 in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, raising, in total, a staggering $85.7 billion. Shares were priced at $135, closed the first day at $160.95, and ran as high as $225.64 just days later.That’s not been the story since. Shares have fallen more than 50% from their peak and are now trading around $111, headed into tomorrow’s earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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31.07.26
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31.07.26
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31.07.26
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30.07.26
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29.07.26
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)