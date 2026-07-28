Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 23:41:00
SpaceX Reports Its First Quarterly Results as a Public Company on Aug. 4. Here's What Has to Show Up in the Update.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) will report quarterly results for the first time as a public company on Aug. 4, after the market closes. For most newly public companies, a first report is a formality with a webcast attached. Not here.The rocket and satellite company went public in June at $135 per share, saw the stock climb as high as $225.64, and has since watched it fall to about $118 as of this writing -- roughly 48% below the high, and under the IPO price itself. And under the company's own lockup rules, the report starts a clock: two trading days after results are released, up to 20% of eligible insider and employee shares become free to trade for the first time.So the Aug. 4 numbers aren't just a debut. They're the evidence that will greet the market's first real wave of potential sellers. Here's what has to show up in them for the stock to stabilize -- three things, in order of importance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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