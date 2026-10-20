Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.10.2026 18:50:00
SpaceX Revenue Projections Look Wildly Optimistic Based on Elon Musk's Forecasting Track Record
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, is undeniably an innovative company with some huge growth opportunities ahead. CEO Elon Musk thinks the business will reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 -- and he's even said there's a chance it could be achieved in 2029. Given that the company recorded roughly $18.7 billion in sales in 2025, Musk is targeting growth that's nothing short of astronomical.
Even more striking, Musk has said that he expects the company to post annual revenue of $3.5 trillion around 2033. If SpaceX hits Musk's sales targets, there's a good chance that the stock will soar far above current levels -- but the CEO's forecasting track record suggests that investors might want to take his estimates with a grain of salt.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,15
|1,27%
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