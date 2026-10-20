SpaceX Revenue Projections Look Wildly Optimistic Based on Elon Musk's Forecasting Track Record

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, is undeniably an innovative company with some huge growth opportunities ahead. CEO Elon Musk thinks the business will reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 -- and he's even said there's a chance it could be achieved in 2029. Given that the company recorded roughly $18.7 billion in sales in 2025, Musk is targeting growth that's nothing short of astronomical.

Even more striking, Musk has said that he expects the company to post annual revenue of $3.5 trillion around 2033. If SpaceX hits Musk's sales targets, there's a good chance that the stock will soar far above current levels -- but the CEO's forecasting track record suggests that investors might want to take his estimates with a grain of salt.

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