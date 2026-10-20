Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.10.2026 18:50:00

SpaceX Revenue Projections Look Wildly Optimistic Based on Elon Musk's Forecasting Track Record

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, is undeniably an innovative company with some huge growth opportunities ahead. CEO Elon Musk thinks the business will reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 -- and he's even said there's a chance it could be achieved in 2029. Given that the company recorded roughly $18.7 billion in sales in 2025, Musk is targeting growth that's nothing short of astronomical.

Even more striking, Musk has said that he expects the company to post annual revenue of $3.5 trillion around 2033. If SpaceX hits Musk's sales targets, there's a good chance that the stock will soar far above current levels -- but the CEO's forecasting track record suggests that investors might want to take his estimates with a grain of salt.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
16.10.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.10.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.10.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.10.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
05.10.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 332,15 1,27% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt fester -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag abwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt letztlich kaum verändert tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen