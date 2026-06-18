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18.06.2026 02:28:37
SpaceX Sank Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
Wednesday saw Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock record its first day in the red since going public on June 12. The company's share price slid roughly 5% in a daily session that saw the S&P 500 decline roughly 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite fall 1.3%. There wasn't any business-specific news behind SpaceX's valuation pullback today, but it's not shocking that the stock has taken a breather on the heels of its red-hot IPO. Even with today's pullback, the company's share price is up roughly 42% from where it stood at the close of the market on the day of its public debut. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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