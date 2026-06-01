Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.06.2026 17:15:00
SpaceX says it will reserve 5% of its IPO shares for staff, friends and family
In a new filing, the company also clarified the nature of its multibillion-dollar deal with rival Anthropic.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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