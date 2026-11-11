SpaceX Seeks Full Starship Recovery On Nov 13 Test Flight

(RTTNews) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is preparing for its most ambitious Starship test flight to date, aiming to launch the world's largest and most powerful rocket into orbit before safely recovering both its booster and upper spacecraft stage.

SpaceX's Flight 15 is set to be a landmark event, scheduled for Friday, November 13, at 5:45 p.m. EST from their Starbase facility in Texas. This launch could significantly advance the company's goal of achieving fully reusable rockets.

Starship consists of two main components: the upper-stage spacecraft, known as Starship or Ship, and the lower-stage Super Heavy booster. SpaceX aims to recover both at the launch site for reuse. While the Super Heavy booster has been successfully landed on previous missions, this will be the first attempt to recover both stages in a single flight.

During Flight 15, SpaceX will attempt an ambitious maneuver: catching the Super Heavy booster with the launch tower's mechanical arms, called chopsticks, while simultaneously returning the Starship upper stage from orbit. The mission will also deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites.

A successful dual-stage recovery would mark the first complete retrieval of an orbital rocket and spacecraft, representing a major step forward in reducing launch costs and making space travel more routine.