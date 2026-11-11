SpaceX Aktie
WKN DE: SPACEX / ISIN: NETSPACEX001
|
11.11.2026 21:28:48
SpaceX Seeks Full Starship Recovery On Nov 13 Test Flight
(RTTNews) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is preparing for its most ambitious Starship test flight to date, aiming to launch the world's largest and most powerful rocket into orbit before safely recovering both its booster and upper spacecraft stage.
SpaceX's Flight 15 is set to be a landmark event, scheduled for Friday, November 13, at 5:45 p.m. EST from their Starbase facility in Texas. This launch could significantly advance the company's goal of achieving fully reusable rockets.
Starship consists of two main components: the upper-stage spacecraft, known as Starship or Ship, and the lower-stage Super Heavy booster. SpaceX aims to recover both at the launch site for reuse. While the Super Heavy booster has been successfully landed on previous missions, this will be the first attempt to recover both stages in a single flight.
During Flight 15, SpaceX will attempt an ambitious maneuver: catching the Super Heavy booster with the launch tower's mechanical arms, called chopsticks, while simultaneously returning the Starship upper stage from orbit. The mission will also deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites.
A successful dual-stage recovery would mark the first complete retrieval of an orbital rocket and spacecraft, representing a major step forward in reducing launch costs and making space travel more routine.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SpaceX
|
08.06.26
|Alphabet-Aktie im Minus: Google kauft monatlich Rechenleistung bei Musks SpaceX (dpa-AFX)
|
06.06.26
|Anlagechancen rund um SpaceX: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger jetzt kennen (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Rückschlag für SpaceX-Aktie: Schnelle S&P-500-Aufnahme vorerst vom Tisch (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|Rückenwind für SpaceX: Bekannter NVIDIA-Unterstützer sieht großes Potenzial in der "Space Frontier" (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|SpaceX-Aktie in den Startlöchern: Ausgabepreis für Rekord-Börsengang steht (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX steigt nach Börsengang zum größten diversifizierten Bitcoin-Halter weltweit auf (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|SpaceX vor Rekord-IPO: Ist der Ausgabepreis der Aktie bereits bekannt? (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.26
|SpaceX vor dem Börsengang: Diese Investoren könnten Milliarden verdienen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SpaceX
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX nach Rekord schließlich fester - erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.