Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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06.06.2026 11:24:00
SpaceX Set a Fixed IPO Price of $135. Is That a Red Flag or a Power Move?
SpaceX is gearing up to complete its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, and the stock's public debut is set to make history. The space-tech company will have the largest-ever IPO valuation by a large margin, and the public offering is set to be a big moment for the broader market. With CEO Elon Musk's company seemingly on track to become one of the world's top 10 largest publicly traded companies upon its IPO, there's understandably a lot of interest heading into its first public stock sales. SpaceX recently confirmed that it will be pricing its first allotment of stock at $135 per share. The company will be selling 555.6 million Class A shares and aiming to raise roughly $75 billion in its first public offering. While that still has the company on track to set IPO valuation records, the $1.77 trillion market capitalization it's setting also comes in significantly below the roughly $2 trillion valuation that SpaceX was previously looking at.With that in mind, is the company's move to fix its IPO share price at $135 a power move or a red flag?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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