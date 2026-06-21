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21.06.2026 23:45:00
SpaceX Shares Soared After Their First Day of Trading, Post-IPO. Will the Stock Keep Rising?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has become one of the biggest post-IPO stories of 2026. The company priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, opened for trading at $150, and closed its first trading day at $160.95. Investors who received shares at the IPO price were sitting on a gain of roughly 19% by the end of day one. The stock closed at nearly $201.80 on June 16, nearly 50% above its IPO price, pushing SpaceX's market value to about $2.6 trillion.The real question now is whether SpaceX stock can keep climbing after its sharp post-IPO rally, and whether the move is driven more by stronger business fundamentals or by investor excitement. Shares slipped slightly on Thursday, but the stock is still showing solid gains from its IPO price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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