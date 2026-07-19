Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.07.2026 20:35:00
SpaceX (SPCX) Stock Has Plunged 45% From Its Post-IPO High, and Cathie Wood Recently Bought $51 Million of It
If you like to keep up with famous investors, you probably know Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO, and chief investment officer of Ark Invest, known for investing in companies with disruptive and innovative technologies. Many investors pay attention when she makes big buys or sales, and she recently raised a lot of eyebrows when she bought $51 million worth of Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).The reason many were surprised is that Space Exploration Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, is arguably overpriced.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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