29.06.2022 12:06:00
SpaceX Starlink Crashes Through New Growth Record
What is up with Starlink, anyway? The customer count, that's what -- and it may be setting SpaceX Starlink up for a long-awaited IPO.As recently as six months ago, the story with Starlink -- SpaceX's moonshot program to deliver broadband internet from space -- went something like this: After a quick start, amassing 10,000 subscribers in its first three months of operation, Starlink's growth rate seemed to plateau to a nice, steady rate of about 11,000 net additions per month.Growth ground to a near-halt in the winter months, however, and Starlink gained a mere 5,000 new subscribers over December-January, closing out the latter month with just 145,000 souls signed up. Elon Musk's 2021 prediction -- that by the middle of 2022 Starlink would have half a million subscribers and be well on its way toward SpaceX's goal of making it the company's primary profits driver -- looked like it might never come to pass.Continue reading
