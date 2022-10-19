|
19.10.2022 14:17:52
SpaceX Starlink's New In-Flight Connectivity Service, Amazon's NY Workers Reject Union, Celsius Network Faces Several Federal Investigations: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 19
ReutersUS Lawmakers Plan Hearing On Kroger, Albertsons' $25B MergerU.S. senators inspecting antitrust issues are set to hold a hearing on grocery chain Kroger Co's (NYSE: KR) plan to acquire rival Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) in a $25 billion deal.Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Republican Senator Mike Lee expressed serious concerns about the merger.Amazon Fined By Russia For Failing To Remove Content About Drug Use, SuicideAmazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) was handed a fine by a court in Russia for failing to remove proscribed content on Tuesday.A Moscow court fined the Jeff Bezos-founded conglomerate 4 million rubles ($65,000) for failing to remove content related to drug use and suicide without elaborating on specifics.US Sends Gilead's COVID-19 Antiviral To Safeguard Health Workers In Uganda Ebola OutbreakThe U.S. sent Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc's experimental Ebola antibody drug MBP134 to Uganda as a response to the Ebola outbreak.The medicines will help safeguard healthcare workers responding to an outbreak that has infected 60 people and killed 44.Germany's Merck Slapped With Formal French Investigation Related To Its Thyroid DrugThe French court is reportedly investigating Germany-based Merck KGaA (OTC: MKKGY), saying the company provided misleading information regarding its thyroid drug product Levothyrox.The ruling did not concern the new formula for the Levothyrox product but how the company provided information when changing from the old to the new formula.Amazon Earns Another Breather As Workers Dump NY UnionAmazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin serving as another defeat to the countrywide labor union activism.It marked Amazon workers' third rejection in forming, including at a second New York City facility and another in Alabama.Amazon recently raised its U.S. average starting pay for front-line staff.Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said, "If workers feel they are fairly paid, they are less likely to unionize."Singapore Fashion Brand Lovebonito Plans First US Store In 2023, Eyes IPOSingapore's Direct-to-Consumer retailer Lovebonito Holdings is planning to open its first U.S. brick-and-mortar store in 2023.Love, Bonito female fashion brand is backed by investors, including Chinese buyout firm Primavera Capital Group."The U.S is really one of the big bet markets for us that ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
