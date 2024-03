SpaceX Starship Is Already a Success

On Thursday morning, March 14, SpaceX conducted the third test flight of its combination Starship reusable spaceship and Super Heavy booster. And you've got to hand it to SpaceX: It really knows how to put on a show. Launching out of Boca Chica, Texas at 9:25 a.m. ET atop 33 gouts of rocket flame, Starship and Super Heavy quickly reached orbital velocity and -- this is important for a spaceship -- did not blow up.Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/FaNcasuKaqContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel