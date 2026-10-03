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WKN: 880033 / ISIN: AU000000OEC2

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03.10.2026 14:08:00

SpaceX Starship Is Orbital: Here's What It Means for Investors

It's official now: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has an orbital-class Starship launch system -- and it'll almost certainly be ready to take over when the Falcon 9 retires.

For months, SpaceX has been signaling plans to retire the Falcon 9 reusable rocket. This rocket is the workhorse of its space fleet, carrying more than 99% of SpaceX payloads to orbit. Along with Falcon 9 will go the Dragon spacecraft that SpaceX uses to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. Replacing both of these pieces of space hardware will be the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, which SpaceX collectively (and confusingly) refers to simply as "Starship."

SpaceX's plan got its latest green light on Monday, Sept. 28, when the company launched Starship Flight 14 at 8:48 a.m. ET. Seven minutes later, Super Heavy made a successful water landing. Eighteen minutes and 20 seconds later, SpaceX mission control gave the go-ahead for the Starship to relight one engine and accelerate the spacecraft to orbital speed.

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