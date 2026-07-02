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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.07.2026 19:15:00
SpaceX Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been trading publicly for just a few weeks now, and many investors are already trying to figure out the best approach to investing in the stock.While the company has impressive rocket technology, a booming satellite internet business, and a burgeoning artificial intelligence business, it's probably best not to buy the stock right now. Here's why and what you should do if you already own shares of SpaceX.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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