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22.06.2026 09:45:00
SpaceX Stock Climbed 23% in Its First Week of Trading. Here's Where the Stock Price Will Be 1 Year From Now, According to History.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) offered investors a historic moment this month. The company, more often known as SpaceX, completed the world's biggest initial public offering and made it a key event for retail investors, earmarking about 20% of the shares for them -- individuals like you and me. So, of course, all eyes were on this exciting operation. SpaceX priced its offering at $135, opened at $150, and went on to gain 23% in its first week of trading. This includes Friday, June 12, through Thursday, June 18. The stock market was closed on Friday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday.Now, however, investors are wondering whether this positive short-term momentum will transform into longer-term gains. Here's where SpaceX stock will be one year from now, according to history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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