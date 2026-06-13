Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
13.06.2026 17:03:00
SpaceX Stock Closed Up 19% in Its First Day Of Trading. Should Investors Buy, or Wait for the Hype to Cool?
The debut is done. After 24 years as a private company, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is now a public stock, and a volatile one. Shares priced at $135, opened at $150, traded as high as about $177, and closed at about $161 as of this writing -- a gain of about 19% on the day, with the stock continuing to climb in after-hours trading.That move values the rocket and satellite company at roughly $2.1 trillion, up from the $1.77 trillion the IPO price implied. It makes SpaceX one of the most valuable companies in the U.S. on day one, ahead of names like Meta Platforms and founder Elon Musk's own Tesla.So the interesting question is no longer whether the IPO would succeed. It clearly did. The question for anyone watching the ticker now is whether buying after a 19% pop is a disciplined move or a foolish chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!