Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
14.10.2026 14:55:02
SpaceX Stock Could Soar by 73%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) is getting its mojo back. After dropping to a low of $104.83 per share, the stock has roared back and, as of this writing, is trading at about $173 per share, well above its $150 debut price. But could there be even more upside ahead for the rocket company? Yes, or at least, that's what several Wall Street analysts believe. Let's look into one recent bullish call that sent SpaceX soaring.
Image source: The Motley Fool. Image source: The Motley Fool.
SpaceX's price-to-sales ratio is currently 68.5, and it is trading at 200x forward earnings. That doesn't seem like a cheap stock, at least at first glance. However, these metrics, as useful as they are, do not account for expected growth. And once we factor that in, SpaceX's shares appear cheap, or at least, that's what Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), believes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|322,20
|-1,96%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich klar im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat aufwärts tendierte. Der Dow legt im Donnerstagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.